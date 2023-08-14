Dwayne Johnson sends message to Maui amidst wildfire: 'Stay Strong'

Dwayne Johnson addresses Maui wildfire devastation, encourages strength and unity in Instagram clip.

Dwayne Johnson, known as 'The Rock,' delivered a message on Sunday to the natives and workers of wildfire-affected Maui.

Addressing the devastating blaze that has tragically claimed at least 93 lives and ravaged a town, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram, utilizing his immense following of 388 million to encourage strength amidst adversity.



In the Instagram clip, Johnson expressed his deep sorrow for the unfolding events, acknowledging the widespread impact of the catastrophe.

He directed his followers' attention to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, highlighting it as a channel for relief effort donations.

Having spent a significant part of his formative years in Hawaii, the wrestler-turned-actor conveyed a profound connection to the islands and their inhabitants.

The 51-year-old superstar shared, "Hi everybody: I know that by now all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands - our island of Maui.

And I'm completely heartbroken over this, and I know all of you are too."

Having established direct communication with organizations actively involved on the ground, Johnson committed to disseminating vital information as the situation unfolds.

He underscored the multitude of needs that require attention and assistance during the crisis.

Johnson's post was accompanied by a caption that captured his sentiments, reflecting the collective strength and faith amid adversity.

The star paid homage to the first responders, healthcare teams, local businesses, and all those on the frontlines tirelessly battling the situation. He also extended his support to local families, emphasizing unity and resilience.



