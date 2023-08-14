Indonesia franchise suspended by Miss Universe over harassment allegations.—@missuniverse_id/Instagram

The Miss Universe Organisation has announced the termination of its partnership with the Indonesia franchise in the wake of serious allegations of sexual harassment.

This move has also led to the cancellation of the upcoming Miss Universe Malaysia edition. The decision comes shortly after disturbing claims emerged involving more than half a dozen women who alleged that all 30 finalists of Miss Universe Indonesia were subjected to an unexpected and invasive body check for scars and cellulite just two days before the crowning ceremony in Jakarta.

The Miss Universe Organisation, based in the US, swiftly addressed the issue through its social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). It emphasized that the behaviour exhibited during the Miss Universe Indonesia event did not align with their core values, ethics, and brand standards.

Consequently, they have taken the decision to sever ties with PT Capella Swastika Karya, the current franchise holder for Indonesia, as well as the National Director, Poppy Capella. The organisation commended the courage of the participants who came forward and reiterated their commitment to creating a safe environment for women within the pageant industry.

An investigation into the allegations is currently underway, as confirmed by Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, the spokesperson for the Jakarta police. This development has also impacted the Miss Universe Malaysia franchise, which shares ownership with the Indonesian franchise. As a result, there will be no Miss Universe Malaysia competition held this year.

In response to the allegations, Poppy Capella, the Indonesia franchise director, released a detailed statement on Instagram vehemently denying any involvement in the controversial body checks. She stressed that she had no knowledge of or involvement in any violent or harassing actions during the organisation of Miss Universe Indonesia 2023. Capella firmly condemned violence and sexual harassment and asserted her commitment to these values.

The Miss Universe Indonesia pageant, held from July 29 to August 3, aimed to select the country's representative for the 2023 Miss Universe contest. Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld emerged as the winner. Despite the franchise termination, Miss Universe has confirmed that Groeneveld will still have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming finale, scheduled for November in El Salvador.