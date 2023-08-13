King Charles to be ‘ruthless’ in ‘decision’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles may be a little more ruthless towards his second son, Prince Harry, unlike his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry, who is fifth in the line to the throne, recently had the His Royal Highness (HRH) titles removed from his name on the Buckingham Palace website.

Previously, royal expert Richard Eden claimed in his piece for Daily Mail that the monarch is “more decisive” when it comes to Prince Harry and what must be done.

Ever since the Duke of Sussex exited the Royal Family in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, the father and son have been estranged given their public statements about the Royals.

The Sussexes slammed the Royal Family to be racist in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Next year, the couple released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, detailing their experiences of Royal life.

Apparently, Charles’ resolve broke when Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, hit the shelves in January, in which he called his wife, now-Queen Camilla, ‘wicked stepmother.’

Harry had also dished his strained ties with his father and brother, but Charles decided to evict the Sussexes from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, in February, after the remarks.

According to a source cited by MailOnline, the late Queen Elizabeth never stopped hoping there would be some kind of reconciliation” with Harry and Meghan, but Charles was not so kind.

The source added, even if the eviction was not ‘authorised’ by Charles, “he must have been aware that the changes were certain to become a talking point.”

Eden in his piece described the eviction having “an element of ruthlessness for a mere administrative correction.”