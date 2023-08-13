World's top 10 airports with best food choices

Incheon International Airport in South Korea, Instagram

Airport food has a reputation for being hit or miss, but a new ranking has spotlighted the terminals where dining is a delight.

Radical Storage, an expert in travel tips and luggage storage, has unveiled its list of the world's finest airports for food, drawing on over 1.2 million passenger reviews.

The key factors for the leading 100 airports the analysis took into account include variety of dining options, encompassing restaurants and cafés, average price of main meals or lunches, Google Maps ratings for the dining establishments, availability of vegan and vegetarian selections, and availability of gluten-free choices.

The striking outcome is that only four American airports managed to secure positions within the top ten list. These airports are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Georgia), Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (Texas), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Illinois), and Los Angeles International Airport (California).





Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, takes the top spot. With a staggering 270 dining options, an average menu item costs around $8.18. However, despite its premier position, the food offerings garnered an average Google Maps rating of 3.2 out of 5, just below the overall average of 3.3.





Notable culinary destinations here include Shake Shack and Korean Food Street, offering a diverse range of traditional Korean dishes. While the airport caters to vegans and vegetarians with three verified choices, Radical Storage reports no registered gluten-free options.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport secures the second position. This Atlanta hub boasts 138 eateries, garnering an average Google Maps rating of 3.4 out of 5. Its unique selling point is its extensive gluten-free options, with an impressive 36 available and registered online—the highest among all airports in the report.

The dining scene here features local favourites like Chicken + Beer, Ecco, and One Flew South, as well as renowned names such as Krispy Kreme, Chick-fil-A, and Bobby’s Burger Palace.

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport claims the third spot. Despite a more modest selection of 29 eateries, it shines with an average Google Maps rating of 3.7 out of 5. The airport offers dishes at an average cost of $5.65. Eateries like Ichiban Ramen, Gang Yuan BBQ & Dim Sum, and familiar brands like McDonald’s and Starbucks create a diverse food landscape.

The remaining seven airports with the world's best food options are Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, United States, Jeju International Airport, South Korea, Narita International Airport, Japan, Tokyo International Airport, Japan, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, United States, Los Angeles International Airport, United States, and Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore.

Radical Storage's analysis unveils the top global airport destinations for exceptional dining experiences. With a blend of affordability, diversity, and customer satisfaction, these airports redefine the notion of airport cuisine.