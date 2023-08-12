Idina Menzel weighs in on playing Lea Michele's mother in Glee: ‘not great for ego’

Idina Menzel has recently weighed in on playing Lea Michele's mother in Glee, saying “not great for her ego”.



In a new interview with Stellar Magazine, the Broadway star played the mother of Lea Michele in the musical TV series between 2010 and 2013 even though they had 15-year age difference.

Recalling how she joined the Glee team, Idina said, “When you're an actor and you get pregnant, you worry you're not going to work again.”

She continued, “So, I had my son Walker, and then three months later, I got the call [to be on Glee] and so I said yes.”

Idina mentioned, “But I was still breastfeeding and storing breast milk in refrigerators and little frozen lunch boxes, and I couldn't fit into any of the costumes.”

Idina pointed out, “You know, you're worried you're not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone's mother when you probably should be their older sister.”

She mentioned, “I sucked it up and sucked myself into my clothes, and was excited to work with [creator] Ryan Murphy and be a part of that hit show.”



However, Idina added, “It just wasn't great for the ego.”