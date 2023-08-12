One killed after fight outside Western Hills Plaza; Two suspects in custody

This representational picture shows a police car's siren lights. — Unsplash/File

One person was injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting that occurred as a result of a fight that broke out in the parking lot of Western Hills Plaza in Westwood, and two others are in custody, authorities reported Saturday.



According to the CPD Chief Teresa Theetge, the person was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital although she does not know their current condition.

Just after noon, police arrived at the plaza to seal off all entrances which were reopened at 1:15pm, WCPO reported.

Theetge claimed that two suspects fled the plaza "through a breezeway," but locals were able to assist police in identifying them and both suspects had been apprehended following a search by police and K-9 teams.

Police also found a gun but the location of where the two suspects were discovered is unknown.

"We applaud our community members who, by calling us, what they're really saying is 'not in my neighborhood, not in my city'," Theetge said. "So we absolutely applaud them for picking up the phone and giving us a call."



Theetge was unable to confirm whether either suspect went inside any of the shopping centre's shops after the incident.

"Keep in mind, this was a hectic and chaotic situation," Theetge said. "It's a Saturday afternoon. You have shoppers here. You have employees here."

Theetge went on to share that customers exited stores quickly and SWAT units were visible outside the TJ Maxx store in the plaza.

The City of Cincinnati confirmed no threat to the community, but the plaza, which is home to various stores and restaurants, including Target, PetSmart, Michaels, Foot Locker, and Old Navy, has reopened to the public as police investigate.

