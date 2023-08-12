Bangladesh flood death toll reaches 48, water starts receding

People gather along the riverbank after a boat capsized near the town of Boda on September 25, 2022. CNN

The devastating monsoon rains and subsequent flooding in southeast Bangladesh have now claimed the lives of 48 people, with several individuals still reported as missing.

Officials announced on Friday that the floodwaters have started to recede, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the widespread destruction.

The affected regions, including Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Bandarban, and Rangamati, have seen approximately 1.2 million people grappling with the aftermath of the deluge since Monday. This calamity prompted a swift response from the authorities, as ten military units joined hands with the civil administration to lead the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Rakib Hasan, a senior official from Chattogram district, revealed that as of Friday, 15 deaths have been confirmed, while three individuals remain unaccounted for. Although the floodwaters are slowly withdrawing, many areas are still inaccessible due to the lingering inundation. Hasan emphasised the collaborative efforts between the army, locals, and officials in ensuring that basic necessities like clean water and food reach those in need.

Md Jahangir Alom, a relief and rescue official in Cox's Bazar District, reported 21 fatalities, including two Rohingya refugees, attributed to the relentless rain and flooding since the start of the week. Meanwhile, Bandarban witnessed the loss of ten lives and nearly 15,000 affected individuals, as the surging waters demolished around 3,700 homes. Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin highlighted the joint efforts of the local administration and the military in offering aid to these distressed communities.

Rangamati district has faced its own set of challenges, with floodwaters still on the rise, primarily due to the swelling of Kaptai Lake, the largest man-made lake in the country. Tragically, this has led to the loss of lives, including two children, and left one more missing. The situation remains dire, as villages like Eochiai in Chattogram district are left utterly ravaged, with homes destroyed, fields ruined, and livelihoods shattered.

Mohammed Abu Saleh Eochiai, a local representative, expressed the severity of the situation, noting that this flood has surpassed any witnessed in the past half-century. The pressing needs of clean water, food, and support for rebuilding persist, as meteorologist Md. Monowar Hossain predicts continued monsoon rains until August 15, with only marginal improvements expected.