Paris Hilton shares she is ready to have a baby girl after son, Phoenix

Paris Hilton is looking forward to welcoming a baby girl next after she secretly welcomed son Phoenix in January via surrogate with her husband of nearly two years, Carter Reum.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Hilton, 42, shared that she “can’t wait” to give Phoenix a baby sister.

Following the birth of her son, the Simple Life alum told Glamour UK that she is “waiting” for a potential daughter amid her embryo freezing process. She added that the couple had successfully frozen 20 embryos and all of them had been boys.

In June, Hilton opened up about her journey to motherhood during an episode of her podcast, I Am Paris, in which she revealed that she had gone through in vitro fertilisation process seven times before she decided upon surrogacy.

While the Stars Are Blind singer is eager to have a girl, she is also cherishing her time with baby son. “When I look in his eyes, my heart melts,” she told Us Weekly.

“He’s so sweet and innocent and lights up my life in so many ways. He is just my little angel. This has been the best time.”

The media mogul went on to share her experiences of motherhood and how she doing her best to give her son the best.

“Being a mom is something that I’ve always dreamed about. It’s been the most special and incredible experience of my life,” Hilton said.

“To have [worked] so hard [to] build this beautiful life and be able to give my son just the most magical experiences and adventures — I can’t wait for all of that.”