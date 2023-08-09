Princess Diana 'haunts the living' as her and Dodi Fayed's secret vacation boat nearly kills 7

Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana’s secret dating boat, on which she enjoyed her last summer vacation with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed before death, mysteriously sank in France, creating panic that the late princess haunting the living as all passengers were nearly killed.

Fortunately, rescue teams timely rushed to the scene and saved all seven passengers after the superyacht, dubbed Cujo, sank beneath the Mediterranean Sea on July 29.

As per reports, the boat was frequented by the late princess and her boyfriend at the time, Dodi Fayed, in the summer of 1997 before they both died in a car crash in late August that year.

The “ship was sinking due to a leak” after it allegedly hit an unidentified object on the French Riviera, The Independent, citing an officer reports.

The incident sparked hilarious reactions from the people as some said it was haunted by Diana's ghost, with one saying "Princess Diana 'haunts the living."

However, Gendarmerie des Alpes-Maritimes, a branch of the French military, released a statement addressing the incident on their official Facebook page. They state the Antibes Nautical Brigade first responded to a distress call at 12:30 p.m. local time for a yacht located 35 kilometers off the coast of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France.



When they arrived at the scene 45 minutes later, the ship was already sinking and the cabins had begun to flood. The seven passengers were already transferred to a life raft and examined for injuries before being taken back to shore.

Diana and Fayed reportedly spent time together aboard the 20-meter superyacht that first launched in 1972, especially around the Italian Riviera, according to Boat International.