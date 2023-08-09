Dakota Johnson 'finds her soulmate' in Riley Keough

Dakota Johnson is proud to emphasise the strong bond of friendship she shares with Riley Keough. The star of 50 Shades of Grey has rarely unveiled any details about her decade-long friendship with the actress of Daisy Jones & the Six, which began when they met at age 16 in an In-N-Out parking lot.



"It was like finding a soulmate," the Persuasion actress told Vanity Fair in an interview published August 8. "When I met her, I felt this thing that is so impossible to articulate, growing up in a famous family."

Johnson recalled having an instant "solidarity" and "understanding" with Riley, daughter of late Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough.

"We would just smoke cigarettes with our moms," the Cha Cha Real Smooth star continued. "And they'd call each other and be like, ‘I guess she's going to stay with you for the next four days. Call me if she needs a ride.' I'd go to Riley's and then leave a week later. I don't know if that's normal, but, yeah, just running around LA, sharing clothes, smelling like Nag Champa. Most of it involved music festivals and dating musicians, of course."

Offering a glance into their more youthful years, Johnson reminisced, "When we were 19, we started a joke band called Folky Porn. Riley and I both had blond hair. We were hiding out in New York after breakups. We would do three-part harmonies with my brother, Alexander, on Hank Williams songs and John Prine songs, and we'd film them on Photo Booth. Thousands and thousands of takes."

And finally, life imitated art, with Riley appearing in Daisy Jones & the Six as the lead vocalist of a rock band.

"Oh my goodness, Dakota did discover me," the 34-year-old told the outlet. "I've been lying to the world! I was in a band!"