RIP Chucho: Costa Rican soccer star killed in crocodile attack laid to rest

A funeral procession for a soccer player who was killed in a vicious crocodile attack in Guanacaste, northeastern Costa Rica, was attended by several mourners, who accompanied his casket last week to his final resting place.

Jesus Lopez Ortiz, 29, a passionate soccer player was killed by a crocodile on July 29 while cooling off from the summer heat in the river, according to authorities.

"Today we bid farewell to you, 'Chucho'; today, nearly a thousand individuals stand by you, representing your friends, family, and the entire nation that stood beside you," expressed Deportivo Rio Cañas, the soccer team he belonged to, in a Facebook post.

"‘Help me, help me, my friend is not coming out of the water,’” recalled Marcos Chavarria, a local resident who rushed to assist, hearing one of the victim's friends desperately call for help.



Chavarria's initial efforts were in vain and minutes later, he witnessed the crocodile clenching the victim's body in its jaws.

According to the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), the crocodile was later euthanised to recover the young man's body.

In the midst of the tragedy, Lopez Ortiz's team implored witnesses not to share videos of the incident.

"Please, let’s respect the grieving family, do not post videos about what happened and if you already posted them, delete them. There are children, mothers, fathers, and siblings who deserve respect," urged the Rio Cañas soccer team.

At the funeral, Lopez Ortiz's mother expressed gratitude for the support, and emotional, and financial aid she received since her son's passing.

"Inexpressible gratitude, I know God will bless them… Without them, I don’t know how I would have coped," said Giselle Ortiz Cubillo. She also called on authorities to regulate the crocodile population in the river, "for the youth, for the children, and even for the adults."

A SINAC official responded that investigations indicated no crocodile overpopulation and suggested that the animals could offer economic benefits to local communities.

"We're working to help the population understand that this is an opportunity that can be leveraged for ecotourism and can generate employment in communities. It's not just a threat," stated Mauricio Mendez, a SINAC representative.

Mendez added that communities are already promoting boat tours to observe crocodiles in various rivers in the region.

Additional warning signs will be installed to alert people to the presence of crocodiles and emphasise the importance of refraining from feeding them.

"They are creatures that typically avoid humans; they don't actively seek out interactions. If you maintain a prudent distance, refrain from feeding or engaging with them, they will not engage with you either," Mendez emphasised.

In recent years, SINAC has encouraged people to avoid interactions with crocodiles and implement preventive measures. Last year, a child in another province tragically lost their life in a wild crocodile attack.