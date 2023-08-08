Steph Curry surprises fans during Paramore concert for 'Misery Business' performance

In his life, Steph Curry has performed in front of a packed house at the Chase Center numerous times, but he hasn't been a surprise visitor as frequently. On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors were not the main event at their normal home court. Instead, there was a huge crowd watching a Paramore show. However, at some point during the performance, Steph was invited on stage by the band's main singer, Hayley Williams.



Curry, meanwhile, wasn't just present to take some plaudits. Instead, when the group started playing their 2007 hit Misery Business, he took to the stage with a microphone in hand to let the audience hear his powerful vocals.

“I watched his wildest dreams come true, not one of them involving you. Just watched my wildest dreams come true, not one of them involving...”

Although I could certainly make a joke about Steph singing about Kevin Durant, viewing the footage of Curry's performance would be more entertaining.

Numerous athletes, many with greater musical talent than Curry, have delighted in their stage appearances as musical entertainers. Curry didn't hold back, though. Curry's amiable and vivacious attitude shines through the performance, even in the brief 90-second film.

Here's a video of Steph being awestruck by Williams back on his birthday in 2018 in case anyone thinks Curry just suddenly learned a Paramore song to go along with his extensive media tour to promote Apple TV's new documentary Underrated about his life.



