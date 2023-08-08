Inside Ariana Grande's plans to celebrate ex husband Dalton Gomez's birthday

Ariana Grande reportedly wants to reach out to Dalton Gomez on his birthday

Ariana Grande reportedly plans on reaching out to her estranged husband Dalton Gomez to wish him on his birthday.

According to a source, while speaking to Us Weekly, the singer did not want to remain radio silent on the real estate agent’s birthday and thus decided to extend her wishes to him on his special day.

The source however clarified that the Thank U, Next hitmaker had no plans to celebrate his birthday.

“Ariana plans on reaching out to Dalton to wish him a happy birthday, but she has no plans on celebrating with him,” they said.

Speaking about the former couple's relationship, the insider said that the singer has "no hard feelings" and that she would rather focus her time in moving on from their past.

“Ariana has no hard feelings about their split, but she’s trying to focus on moving forward and doesn’t want to bring up old feelings. She wishes him nothing but the best and hopes he has a wonderful birthday," the source said.

This development comes after it was confirmed that the pair decided to end their two-year marriage.

Sources told the publication that Grande and Gomez were having issues since the singer moved from Los Angeles to London to film Wicked.

"Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now," the source said of their crumbling relationship at the time.

"They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help."

Who is Ariana Grande dating now?

Grande has since moved on in her love life with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who has also filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay.

"Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife," another source told the aforementioned publication.

"Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company."