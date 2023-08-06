Prince Harry dubbed as ‘reality star’ while Prince William has ‘real ideas’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working towards redeeming themselves on the business front, but experts believe that the Sussexes may not have much to offer as they lack ‘real substance.’

A senior film studio production executive, who has closely followed Harry and Meghan’s journey to become power players Hollywood, told the Sunday Express, “A lot of people are beginning to believe they lack real substance and just leap where the mood takes them without much serious thought.”

Following the collapse of their Spotify deal in mid-June, Harry and Meghan ‘F—ing Grifters’ by Spotify executive Bill Simmons, which served as a huge blow to the couple.

Simmons had accused them of not bringing anything to the table. “You live in f------g Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them,” Simmons added.

The comments seemed to have put other business deals of the Sussexes in jeopardy as their Netflix contract was also hanging by a balance. Moreover, when a brand deal was rumoured to have been scored by Meghan, the said brand quickly quashed the rumours.

Now, somewhat aligning the views with Simmons, the senior exec opined that Harry and Meghan are “big celebrities” but they are more “along the lines of reality stars who are simply famous for being famous.”

Comparing the Sussexes to Prince William and Kate Middleton, the exec added that the Waleses “come across as fun-loving too, but far more serious, hard-working and dedicated to real causes while steering clear of controversy.”

He continued, “William’s visit to New York by himself next month will get widespread media coverage and – without glamourous Kate stealing any headlines – I think folks will get the chance to see William as a bright, intelligent young leader with real ideas.”