Sophia Bush talks ‘devastating’ experience days before filing divorce from Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush seemingly went through a major transitioning period before she filed for divorce from husband Grant Hughes, with whom she tied the knot merely a year ago.

It was confirmed through multiple outlets in a surprise revelation that the One Tree Hill alum, 41, filed to end her marriage to Hughes, 41, after 13 months on Friday, August 4, 2023.

However, before the news surfaced, the actress reflected on her ‘spiritual journey’ as she made her stage debut in London’s 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The actress penned a lengthy heartfelt note onto her IG about how she was “gutted” and “crushed” to pull out of the show early and fly back home to the United States due to an illness.

“I’m gutted that it’s come to an end. Last month several members of our company were hit with a virus & in the following weeks everyone recovered except for me.”

Bush detailed that she had to fly back to her country to recover under the supervision of her doctors in her home country. “I’m crushed to not be able to finish my run, to have to leave my incredible cast mates & company & to miss the nights on stage with our audiences.”

She thanked her cast and crew members in her post before expressing dismay to leave the show, “It’s devastating to say goodbye to an experience that’s been so incredibly fulfilling, both artistically & personally. Being a part of this company put me back in my body and in my soul. I was reminded, on a cellular level, of why I do this job & how much I love acting. I crossed an ocean to come home to myself.”



Moreover, hours before Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, she found solace in her friends. “I left the house twice this week for things that weren’t doctors’ appointments. What a win,” Bush, 41, captioned a Thursday, August 3, Instagram photo of 10 of her companions during a hike in Los Angeles. “Also I love my friends.”

Bush and Hughes were first linked in May 2020 and Hughes proposed one year later during a vacation in Italy. The pair had tied the knot in June 2022 at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

