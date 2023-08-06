Poppy Delevingne, sister of Cara, dating Greek Prince Constantine Alexios

Poppy Delevingne and Prince Constantine Alexios soak up sun in Ibiza.

Poppy Delevingne and her beau, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, basked in the glow of love during their romantic getaway in Ibiza.

Poppy was wearing skimpy pink two-piece as she soaked up the sun's warm rays on a luxurious yacht, and later, they embraced a relaxing swim in the sparkling waters.

Alexios is a member of the non-reigning Greek royal family spotted in patterned swimming trunks.

Clinging to one another, cuddling up for kisses, and reveling in each other's company, they seemed completely smitten in their love bubble.

The couple, known as "Tino," had first caught the attention of fans when they were spotted together in February of this year during a stroll in West London.

Little did we know, they had been family friends for many years before taking their relationship to the next level.

Back in 2017, Poppy was seen attending Tino's sister's birthday party, hinting at the special bond they shared long before they became a couple.

Now, their affectionate moments have been captured on a boat in Ibiza.

Constantine is the eldest son and second child of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, and his aristocratic background adds regal allure to their story.

He is not only the grandson of Greece's late King Constantine II but also a cousin of King Charles and holds a special place as one of Prince William's godparents.



