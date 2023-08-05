Taylor Swift's remaining surprise songs from Eras Tour

At that point, about two and a half hours into her Eras Tour performance, Swift removes her dancers and band for two acoustic songs.
She chooses songs from her discography to play on the guitar, followed by an upright piano, much to the delight of her sold-out stadium crowds and innumerable social media live stream watchers.
There are 12 additional surprise songs planned for the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour before she departs for Mexico City in late August, assuming her six Los Angeles performances adhere to her typical set order.
The songs that haven't yet been performed on The Eras Tour are listed below.
Taylor Swift album
The Outside
Stay Beautiful
Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)
A Perfectly Good Heart
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album
Tell Me Why
The Way I Loved You
Change
Untouchable
Come in With the Rain
Superstar
We Were Happy
That’s When
Don’t You
Bye Bye Baby
Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album
Speak Now
Better Than Revenge
Innocent
Last Kiss
Superman
Electric Touch
When Emma Falls In Love
I Can See You
Foolish One
Red (Taylor’s Version) album
Girl at Home
Ronan”
Babe”
Forever Winter
Run"
The Very First Night
1989 album
Out of the Woods
I Know Places
You Are in Love
New Romantics
reputation album
End Game
I Did Something Bad
So It Goes…
Gorgeous
King of My Heart
Dancing With Our Hands Tied
Dress
New Year’s Day
Lover album
I Forgot That You Existed
Cornelia Street
Death By a Thousand Cuts
London Boy
Soon You’ll Get Better
Afterglow
ME!
It’s Nice to Have a Friend
folklore album
exile
epiphany
peace
hoax
evermore album
gold rush
happiness
long story short
closure
it’s time to go
right where you left me
