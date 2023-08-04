Quran burnings: Security threats prompt Denmark to intensify border controls

Policemen stand next to demonstrators, among them a protester (background, C) holding the flag of Iraq, at Mynttorget square in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 31, 2023. — AFP

The justice ministry in Denmark announced on Friday that the Danish police had implemented temporary tighter border controls due to rising security concerns following multiple protests where copies of the Holy Quran were desecrated.



"Authorities have assessed that for a limited time period, it is necessary to intensify police efforts at Denmark´s borders for security reasons," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in a statement.

The regulation was put into place on Thursday by Sweden and is valid until August 10.

Following public desecrations of the Holy Quran, including burnings, which have sparked widespread outrage and condemnations in Muslim countries, the governments of Denmark and Sweden and their intelligence agencies have recently expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in their countries.

Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice in July, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.

The Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has also voiced "disappointment" with Sweden and Denmark for not taking action following the spate of burnings.

Danish police officers guard the now-closed Danish-German border crossing on March 14, 2020. — AFP/File

Both countries have condemned the desecrations but upheld their laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly, AFP reported.

They have however both vowed in the past week to explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances, while still respecting freedom of expression.

A few days prior to the implementation of stricter border controls, two men set the Holy Quran alight outside parliament in Stockholm on Monday, at a protest similar to previous ones that have sparked tensions between Sweden and Middle Eastern countries.

On July 20, campaigners staged a protest outside Iraq's embassy in Stockholm, where Swedish police granted permits for public gatherings.

As a result, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expressed disappointment with Sweden and Denmark's response to Holy Quran burnings, sparking outrage in the Middle East.

The police have previously only granted permits for public gatherings, not activities during the events.