Andrew Tate free from house arrest amid human trafficking charges

Andrew Tate free from house arrest amid sex trafficking charges

On Friday, a Bucharest court ordered the release of polarising online personality Andrew Tate from home arrest, where he is awaiting trial on allegations of human trafficking, and placed him under judicial monitoring, a less stringent measure.

In a written judgement, the Bucharest Court of Appeals stated that it "replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2."

For the unversed, the controversial social media personality was arrested back in December along with his brother Tristan along with two female suspects in suspicion of human trafficking, organised crime and rape.



While they have vehemently denied the charges, the case was handled under Romania’s Bucharest court's preliminary chamber.

Under Romanian law, a judge has 60 days to examine the case and its processes.

Earlier this week the two had appealed the decision not to remain under house arrest during their trial.

Where is Andrew Tate now?

Following news of the Tate brothers' release from house arrest, Andrew took to Twitter to update his fanbase about his whereabouts.

In his first statement after his release he revealed that the judge deemed his case as week, leading to the decision.

"After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15million euro of asset seizures. After an incitement based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial," he said.

As to Andrew's current whereabouts, he shared that he was to remain in Romania but was heading to a mosque, in his first taste of freedom.



"I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania. Now. To the Mosque. Alhamdulillah."



