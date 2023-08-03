Christopher Nolan dishes on Oppenheimer’s most bone-chilling dialogue being improvised

File Footage

Christopher Nolan has recently explained how Oppenheimer’s most bone-chilling dialogue was improved on the final cut.



In a new interview with The New York Times, Nolan, who wrote the entire script for three-hour movie, shared that James Remar’s “improvised scene” was last minute addition in the movie.

“James Remar found out that his character, Henry L. Stimson, says that they should strike Kyoto off a list of possible bombing locations in Japan because it’s a beautiful" city where he and his wife honeymooned,” disclosed the Academy Award-nominated director.

Nolan stated, “Remar kept talking to me about how he learned that Stimson and his wife had honeymooned in Kyoto.”

Nolan mentioned that he previously wrote “Stimson crossing the city off the list because of its cultural significance”, however, the director then asked Remar to “just add the additional line about honeymooning in Kyoto”.

“It's a fantastically exciting moment where no one in the room knows how to react,” he said.

Nolan added that Remar wasn't the only cast member to research his character.

“Each actor was coming to the table with research about what their real-life counterpart had been,” concluded the director.