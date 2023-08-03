Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on taking social media break: Here’s why

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently opened up on taking social media break.



On August 2, the Iron Man 3 actress shared she will not be active on Instagram for indefinite period of time.

The Goop founder has not given much details on why she’s going on a break, however, she mentioned, the actress would like to focus on herself.

In the caption, the 50-year-old wrote, “Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break.”

“Going to work on being present. Happy summer,” added the Emma actress.

Gwyneth also gave credit to her friend actor John Benjamin Hickey for taking this photo.

In the picture, the actress could be seen posing in a patio with the full moon behind her while soaking in the beauty.

The post received love from many of her fans and celeb friends including Jennifer Garner.



Actress Michelle Pfeiffer commented, “Good for you.”

Naomi Watts said, “Beauty.”

Meanwhile, a few fans were not happy over her social media break with one said, “Don’t go.”

Another added, “Please say u are lying! I don’t think I can survive a summer without your Ask me a question series.”

A day ago, the She Said actress dished on her new collaboration with AirBnB through her social media account

Sharing the reason, the actress added the Airbnb wanted to do this in a bid to “make the world a little less lonely”.

For the unversed, Gwyneth and husband Brad Falchuk originally bought their Montecito mansion for $4.9 million in 2016.

Gwyneth added that fans would live in the same vicinity as A-List stars in Montecito, which included Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.