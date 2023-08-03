Chet Faker announces long-awaited Australia tour in October

After an eight-year hiatus from Australian shows, the ARIA Award-winning artist Chet Faker has excited fans with the announcement of a run of East Coast headline performances this October.

The tour will include stops in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, making it his first series of shows in his home country since 2015.

Known for his incredible talent, Faker has been praised as "one of Australia's finest artists" by Rolling Stone. His last performance in Australia was an unforgettable sold-out show at the Sydney Opera House forecourt, followed by a successful run of five hometown shows in Melbourne.

In addition to the headline shows, Faker will also be part of the lineup at the Yours & Owls Festival, where he will share the stage with other notable artists such as Earl Sweatshirt, Hilltop Hoods, Ocean Alley, Oliver Tree, and more. It's an event that promises to be a treat for music lovers.

Fans can't wait to experience Faker's latest music live, as he recently made a comeback with the release of the single "Something Like This" in May.

The song, which he wrote, recorded, and produced himself, has already gained significant attention. To accompany the track, a captivating music video directed by Alana O'Herlihy (known for her work with Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa) was also released.

In 2021, Faker's album "Hotel Surrender" achieved great success, reaching the top 20 of the ARIA Albums Chart. The album was met with critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone celebrating it as a "welcome return" and praising its ethereal qualities that made Faker a global sensation.