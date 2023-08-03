Report spills beans on alarming human rights abuses at US border

Venezuelan migrants walk across the Rio Bravo towards the United States border to surrender to the border patrol, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Oct. 13, 2022. The Hill

A new report by human rights advocacy groups, the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and the Kino Border Initiative (KBI), has shed light on the alarming prevalence of human rights abuses by agents of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the US-Mexico border.

The report reveals a distressing pattern of misconduct, including misuse of lethal force, intimidation, sexual harassment, and falsification of documents, without adequate accountability for the agents involved.

According to the report, the lack of accountability has fostered a culture that enables such violations to persist with impunity. Migrants seeking to file complaints against abusive agents have encountered an opaque, bewildering, and slow-moving accountability process. KBI's study of 78 CBP complaints filed between 2010 and 2022 found that a staggering 95% of these complaints failed to receive proper investigation or disciplinary action.

The report paints a grim picture of the situation at the border, where abuses against migrants are not uncommon. One migrant, who suffered abuse at the hands of border agents, stressed the importance of demanding rights and standing up against such mistreatment. They stated, "If the border patrol hits you, demand your rights, because we all have rights."

The report's findings are deeply concerning as they highlight a persistent problem within CBP and call for immediate action to address the issue. The two human rights organisations have proposed over 40 recommendations to reform the accountability process, establish congressional oversight, and improve transparency within the agency.

While acknowledging that most CBP officers aim to adhere to best practices, the report underlines the need to hold those who commit abuses accountable to prevent further instances of cruelty. The incident involving the death of 8-year-old Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez in CBP custody serves as one of the most serious and concerning cases of abuse.

In response to the report's revelations, advocates emphasise that a well-governed US-Mexico border can coexist with humane treatment of migrants and asylum seekers.