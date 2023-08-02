Jessica Chastain reveals Scenes From a Marriage impacted her ‘friendship’ with Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain has recently revealed how Scenes From Marriage series impacted her friendship with actor Oscar Isaac



Chastain and Isaac featured together in 2021 HBO drama, which is adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s Swedish TV series of the same name from 1973. The story revolves around a couple whose marriage falls apart.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Chastain said, “I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same.”

“We’re going to be OK, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather,” continued the Ava actress.

However, Chastain stated, “There was so much ‘I love you; I hate you’ in that series. But there’s so much joy in what I get to do.”

The Martian actress spoke up about her acting career, explaining, “There’s a lot of catharsis. I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences.”

“They’re so out of this world and feel like they’re mine,” remarked the 46-year-old.

The actress disclosed, “I play them and I experience them, and then I come home and I live quietly and peacefully.”

Back in 2022, the pair made headlines while promoting their series at the Venice Film Festival as their red-carpet interactions went viral.

A year later, Isaac clarified, “This is not DNA, this is just at a cellular level, and that’s how Jessica and I kind of talk to each other.”