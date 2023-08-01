Shooting at Swedish consulate in Izmir, Turkey injures employee

This file photo shows Turkish policemen secure the area in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. — AFP/File

Authorities on Tuesday reported that a suspect opened fire at Sweden's honorary consulate in the western Turkish province of Izmir, seriously injuring a Turkish employee.

A "mentally disabled" individual, according to the local governor's office, launched an armed assault in Izmir's Konak neighbourhood around 09:45 GMT, according to Al-Jazeera.

According to TRT, Sweden's national broadcaster, the attack took place in front of the honorary consulate of Sweden where the injured woman worked as the diplomatic mission's secretary and ended up in a severe condition.

According to the governor's office, Turkish officials detained the gun-wielding attacker and started an inquiry into the event.

Honorary consulates, which do not employ professional ambassadors, represent their citizens' interests abroad.

In a statement, the Swedish foreign ministry noted that it does not comment on threats against foreign dignitaries or the security measures that are being implemented.