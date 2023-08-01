Shooting at Swedish consulate in Izmir, Turkey injures employee

Authorities on Tuesday reported that a suspect opened fire at Sweden's honorary consulate in the western Turkish province of Izmir, seriously injuring a Turkish employee.
A "mentally disabled" individual, according to the local governor's office, launched an armed assault in Izmir's Konak neighbourhood around 09:45 GMT, according to Al-Jazeera.
According to TRT, Sweden's national broadcaster, the attack took place in front of the honorary consulate of Sweden where the injured woman worked as the diplomatic mission's secretary and ended up in a severe condition.
According to the governor's office, Turkish officials detained the gun-wielding attacker and started an inquiry into the event.
Honorary consulates, which do not employ professional ambassadors, represent their citizens' interests abroad.
In a statement, the Swedish foreign ministry noted that it does not comment on threats against foreign dignitaries or the security measures that are being implemented.
Lawsuit includes links to media articles making similar claims about Taco Bell's portions
His crimes occurred in childcare establishments in Australia and in countries abroad
Skyports Drone Services' Director, Alex Brown, noted that the implementation of drone technology revolutionizes mail...
They returned to their routine job a day after winning the bumper prize
"RPF officer Chetan Singh lost his temper, shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw,” an Indian official said
US also voices "grave concern regarding detentions, media crackdowns, and limits on religious practice"