Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes escape Barbie-mania for 'glamping' family vacation in El Capitan Canyon

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes decided to take a break from the busy Barbie-related activities and enjoy some family time on a vacation, as revealed by a source to PEOPLE.

The celebrity couple, amidst the whirlwind press tour for Ryan's highly successful movie, Barbie, opted for a "glamping" experience at the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort, located north of Santa Barbara. Accompanying them on this retreat were their two daughters, 8-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 7-year-old Amada Lee.

During their stay, the family was seen at the beach, spending quality time with their kids. According to a source, “They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas.”

El Capitan Canyon is an enchanting place surrounded by the majestic Santa Ynez Mountains and the serene Pacific Ocean. The resort promises a natural camping experience and fosters fireside gatherings for a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The Canyon Market provided a delightful dining experience for the visitors. Moreover, the resort encouraged guests to explore the area through activities such as hiking, biking on beach cruisers, swimming in the on-site pool, and enjoying live music at the weekly "canyon concert series" held every Saturday.

Ryan Gosling, the renowned star of The Notebook, is 42 years old, while Eva Mendes, known for her role in Training Day, is 49. The couple has been together for over a decade, having first met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, where they played an on-screen couple with an infant son.

Their love resulted in the birth of two beautiful daughters. Esmeralda arrived in 2014, followed by Amada in 2016. Although they have become more open about their relationship in recent years, Ryan and Eva still maintain a relatively private stance when it comes to their personal lives.