Viral on social media: President Biden rides bike, goes shirtless on Delaware beach

President Biden rides bike, goes shirtless on Delaware beach. AFP

US President Joe Biden knows how to make headlines both in the political sphere and during his leisure time.

From taking a casual bike ride with First Lady Jill Biden in the charming streets of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to catching some rays while going shirtless on the sandy shores, the 80-year-old leader seems to be showing the world that he can handle both the weighty responsibilities of the Oval Office and some well-deserved downtime.

President Biden was photographed shirtless while enjoying his leisure time on the Delaware beach. Twitter

During their bike ride, the Bidens turned heads and sparked excitement among onlookers as they eagerly filmed the presidential couple. The cheerful shouts and cheers that filled the air demonstrated the public's enthusiasm for catching a glimpse of the president and first lady as they pedalled along.

However, this is not the only time that Biden has caught the public's attention during his leisure activities. A viral picture captured him sunning himself shirtless on the very same beach.

In the photo, he was sporting long blue swimming trunks, blue tennis shoes, a backward baseball cap, sunglasses, and nothing else. Unlike some other leaders who have sought to project strength through shirtless photo-ops, Biden's beach escapade appeared to be a laid-back moment of catching some rays rather than an attempt to flex his muscles.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden enjoying their private time at Delaware Beach. Twitter

The journalist, Eric Geller, who happened to be vacationing in Rehoboth, shared the shirtless beach photo on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting, "President Biden is enjoying a gorgeous beach day here in Rehoboth." The image quickly went viral, garnering attention from people all over the world.

Geller, who chanced upon the rare sight, shared his encounter with Politico, revealing he was merely walking along the shoreline when he decided to capture three candid shots of the president.



As the oldest president in history and with aspirations for a second term in 2024, Biden's physical health and activities are naturally under scrutiny. However, these candid moments show that even the most powerful leader in the world deserves some moments of relaxation and enjoyment. The public's interest in these glimpses of Biden's personal life serves as a reminder that, beyond the political realm, he is a person who enjoys simple pleasures like biking and beach days.

In a world where politics can often be intense and divisive, these lighter moments of the president's life provide a refreshing perspective.