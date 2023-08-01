Mother sentenced to life in prison for brutally killing her children. people.com

A woman known as the "Cult mom" has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for the brutal murders of her two children and her husband's previous wife.

The sentencing marks the end of a four-year saga that has left countless hearts shattered and law enforcement traumatized.

Lori Vallow, aged 50, was found guilty in May of killing her seven-year-old son, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, and her 16-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan. The children vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a nationwide search and public outrage.

Prosecutors successfully convinced the jury that Vallow, along with her husband Chad Daybell, and her brother Alex Cox, conspired to murder the victims as part of their bizarre cult beliefs. Additionally, financial motives were uncovered, as the trio sought to collect life insurance money from the death of Daybell's previous wife, Tammy, and the children's social security and survivor benefits.

The court was left stunned as Vallow spoke with seemingly no remorse, claiming her children and Tammy were "busy" and "happy" in heaven. The impact statements from devastated family members further highlighted the tragic loss of young lives.

Vallow's sentencing also shed light on the questionable religious claims that contributed to the murders. Witnesses revealed that she believed her children had turned into "zombies" and that she was a "goddess" sent to bring about the Biblical apocalypse.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, will await trial on the same murder charges, while Vallow faces two additional cases in Arizona for conspiring to kill her previous husband and her niece's ex-husband.

The bodies of JJ and Tylee were found buried in Daybell's yard a year after their disappearance. The chilling details of their deaths included Tylee being stabbed and her body burned before burial, while JJ's head was wrapped in tape and plastic, causing asphyxiation.

Judge Steven W. Boyce expressed his horror at the unimaginable act of a parent killing their own children and chastised Vallow for her lack of remorse. He condemned her for delving into a "bizarre religious rabbit hole."

Vallow's defense argued that she was a loving and protective mother whose life took a dark turn after encountering Chad Daybell and his apocalyptic beliefs. However, the overwhelming evidence and testimony from witnesses convinced the court otherwise.