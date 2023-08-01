President Xi vows to turn CPEC into ‘exemplary project of BRI’

China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 10, 2023. — AFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing will work with Islamabad to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into an exemplary project of high-quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



In a congratulatory message to mark the 10th anniversary of CPEC, the Chinese president highlighted that CPEC is an “important pioneering project of the Belt and Road cooperation”.

Speaking about the bilateral ties, President Xi stressed that both countries will continue to improve overall planning and expand and deepen cooperation.

President Xi also reiterated China’s unwavering support to Pakistan, saying: “No matter how the international landscape may change, China will always stand firmly with Pakistan”.

He added that both countries will work to aim for high-standard, sustainable and livelihood-enhancing outcomes.

"Since its launch in 2013, China and Pakistan have been advancing CPEC under the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and have achieved a number of early harvests," he added.

This has added new impetus to the economic and social development of Pakistan and laid a good foundation for regional connectivity and integration, he said, adding that it is a vivid testament to the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan, and provides an important underpinning for building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Xi added China and Pakistan will continue to work hand in hand and forge ahead in solidarity to carry forward the ironclad friendship, coordinate development and security, pursue the cooperation of higher standards, broader scope and greater depth, and take the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to new heights, so as to make an even greater contribution to peace and prosperity in the two countries and the broader region.

Earlier today, the two nations signed six agreements and MOUs aiming to promote bilateral cooperation.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and China's National Development and Reforms Commission Vice Chairman signed the document on the joint cooperation committee of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The second document was related to establishing an experts' exchange mechanism within the framework of CPEC.

The third document was signed by Secretary Ministry of National Food Security Zafar Hassan and the Chinese Charge D'Affaires Pang Chunxue to export dried Chillies from Pakistan to China.

Member Planning of National Highway Authority Asim Amin and Chunxue signed the fourth document on the realignment of the Karakoram Highway Phase II project feasibility study.

The two sides also signed the MOU on Industrial Workers' Exchange Program through diplomatic channels. They also sides agreed to promote the strategic ML-1 project.