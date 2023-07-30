Ashley Cole and Sharon Canu say 'I Do' surrounded by family and friends in Italy

In a heartfelt Italian ceremony, Ashley Cole and his partner Sharon Canu exchanged vows, marking a significant milestone in their love story, twelve years after Ashley's divorce from his ex-wife Cheryl.

The wedding took place over the weekend, with an exclusive guest list comprising only a handful of their celebrity friends.

Ashley and Canu first met in 2014 and they share two kids, a son, six-year-old Jason and a daughter named Grace, who is four years of age, reports Dailymail.

The couple announced their engagement last year and a few friends and family members were invited to Hotel La Vecchia Posta in Ladispoli to participate in celebrations which included a live orchestra and fireworks display.

Among the attendees were some well-known personalities, such as Frank and Christine Lampard, John Terry, as well as Sam Faiers and her partner Paul Knightley, who graced the occasion with their presence and added to the joyous atmosphere of the celebration.

The Sun quoted a source saying that the couple was madly in love with each other and they spent months playing their special day.

They added, "The couple is very private and prefers to stay away from the limelight. They didn't feel the need for the flashy or public wedding."

Earlier it was reported that his former wife Cheryl was having a heartbreak over the decision of Ashely Cole to marry her partner.

It was said the pop singer cannot imagine the love of her life to be married to another woman.