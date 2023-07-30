Sonam Kapoor writes heartwarming tribute to husband Anand Ahuja on 41st birthday

Sonam Kapoor has been married to Anand Ahuja since 2018 and shares son Vayu with him

Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, marked his 40th birthday on July 29. The next day, Sonam used Instagram to extend her birthday greetings and posted a collection of images featuring Anand, their son Vayu, and herself.

The pictures included some delightful moments of Sonam planting a kiss on Anand's cheek, along with some adorable snaps of the father-son pair.

Moreover, Sonam posted a monochrome picture from her pregnancy and a charming selfie of the couple. She also shared some unseen photos from their wedding ceremonies.

In her lengthy caption, she wrote: “Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. "

"Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja . Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more.”

Anand replied to his wife’s post, writing, “@sonamkapoor - thank you for always setting the example and showing us the way, for fanning our flames and making us the best versions of ourselves!”

Sonam recently made her comeback to Bollywood with Shome Makhija’s crime thriller Blind. In the film, she plays a blind detective who’s after a serial killer.

It is also reported that she will soon be reuniting with her sister Rhea Kapoor for a sequel of Veere Di Wedding.