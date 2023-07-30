Bebe Rexha announces breakup from boyfriend who fat-shamed her





Bebe Rexha, a singer-songwriter, has confirmed the end of her three-year relationship with cinematographer Keyan Safyari.

During a recent Best F'n Night Of My Life concert, Rexha wore a beautiful black jumpsuit that highlighted her curves. However, despite her stunning appearance, the artist revealed to her fans that she was feeling vulnerable after her recent break-up.

She said: “I just went through a break-up so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me.”

As the concert continued, her fans held up signs with messages of encouragement, including "You are enough" during her song I Am. Although Rexha joked that her fans were trying to make her cry, she was later seen in tears.

Despite the emotional performance, the Grammy-nominated artist put on a fantastic show for her fans and later headed out to a nightclub in London. Her stunning neon pink jeweled jumpsuit with dramatic netted wings left a lasting impression.

Earlier, Rexha had posted a "fat-shaming" text allegedly sent by her ex to her Instagram Stories.

In the message, the person purported to be Safyari criticized Rexha's weight gain and changes in her appearance, which left her feeling hurt.

He wrote: “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok?”

Nonetheless, the Baby I’m Jealous artist remained resilient and showed that she would not let her break-up or negative messages get the best of her.