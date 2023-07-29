Pakistan decimate Turkmenistan 2-0 in Billie Jean King Cup

Pakistan women's tennis team. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan women's team on Saturday clinched victory over Turkmenistan 2-0 in the relegation playoff at the Billie Jean King Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

The win was crucial for the national team as it managed to retain its spot in the Asia/Oceania Group 2 and avoided relegation to Group 3.

Pakistan’s Ushna Suhail and Sara Ibrahim Khan won their single matches against their opponents Aisha Bikbulatova and Bahar Toymyradova, respectively.



Due to Pakistan’s unassailable lead after winning the singles matches, the doubles clash did not take place.

Pakistan, who were placed in Pool A, could only register one win in five matches before today’s playoff. Their only victory during the group stage came against Guam.



Apart from Ushna and Sara, the Pakistan team included Mehak Khokhar, Amna Qayyum and Sara Mahboob.

Billie Jean King Cup, which was formerly known as the Federation Cup between 1963–95 and Fed Cup from 1995–2020, includes women's amateur tennis teams from around the world. It was inaugurated in 1963 by the International Lawn Tennis Federation in observance of its 50th anniversary.