England's newest female superstar Lauren James carries on family legacy

England's rising female football sensation Lauren James lights up the World Cup stage. theathletic.com

England's female football sensation, Lauren James, has taken the world by storm as she presents the heartwarming tale of sporting talent running through the veins of her family.

The 21-year-old football prodigy Lauren James has risen as a football superstar for England's women's team, following in the footsteps of her brother and father.

England superstar Lauren James along with her father and brother Reece James. Daily Mirror

Hailing from Mortlake, south west London, the James siblings, Lauren and 23-year-old Reece, share a deep bond as not only siblings but also "best friends." Their father, Nigel James, a seasoned professional youth football coach, played a pivotal role in nurturing their passion for the beautiful game.

Nigel James has watched both his son and daughter succeed in football. Here they are pictured playing together as children. Mail Online

Recently, the nation watched with pride as Lauren showcased her exceptional skills at the Women's World Cup, delivering a stunning winning goal against Denmark in her first-ever World Cup start. Her strike brought the Lionesses to the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages, leaving fans and pundits in awe of her talents.

Lauren's journey to football stardom has been a remarkable one. Growing up, she and Reece spent countless hours playing football together on the field outside their family home. Their father's expertise and guidance undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping their careers, both earning England caps and playing for top-flight teams like Chelsea.

Lauren's football prowess was evident from a young age, as she fearlessly played against boys, honing her skills and refining her raw talent. Her natural ability led her to sign up with the Arsenal Academy at the tender age of 14, where she quickly outshone her peers. Her journey then took her to Manchester United at 16, where she continued to flourish.

Reece James, right, with sister Lauren, left, after the Chelsea men’s team’s Champions League triumph over Manchester City in Porto in May 2021 independent.com

The inspiring relationship between Lauren and Reece doesn't end there. The support and inspiration they draw from each other have been vital in their achievements. Lauren often credits her brother as her motivation, and after Reece's triumphant victory with Chelsea in the Champions League, she publicly declared her intention to follow suit.

Off the field, Lauren's success has led her to secure lucrative brand deals with Sure, EA Sports, Barclays, and Google, further cementing her status as a marketable football icon.

As Nigel James continues to run his football coaching school for boys and girls, the family's passion for the sport seems destined to leave a lasting legacy in the world of football.