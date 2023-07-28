Couple sells infant to buy iPhone 14 for making Instagram Reels

A representational image. — AFP/File

A couple in India, who has two children, sold their eight-month-old boy to buy an iPhone 14 for themselves, NDTV reported.

The couple, identified as Jaydev Ghosh and Sathi, bought the phone so they could film Instagram Reels.

Ghosh and Sathi lived in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in India and also have a seven-year-old daughter.

According to reports, Ghosh and Sathi wanted to buy an expensive phone and decided to get themselves the latest Apple phone.



The infant was rescued by the police from a resident named Priyanka Ghosh who had paid money for the baby. She lived in the same district.

The baby's mother and the woman have been taken into custody, however, the father is on the run. The police are searching for him.

Sathi confessed to the crime during the interrogation, saying that she and her husband sold their baby for the phone so they could film videos for Instagram during their trips across the state.

The authorities said that the father also tried selling his daughter but the plan did not materialise.

The neighbour told India Today that the couple sold their baby boy for INR200,000.

"They visited many places, like Digha Sea Beach, for their honeymoon with the money. They even bought a mobile phone," Laxmi Kundu was quoted as saying.