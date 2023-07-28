Shinjiro Atae, Japanese pop star comes out as gay, breaking barriers

Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae has publicly disclosed his sexual orientation, revealing that he is gay during an event at the Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo. Speaking to a crowd of around 2,000 fans, Atae emphasized the importance of sharing this personal aspect of his life directly with his supporters, saying, "I respect you and believe you deserve to hear this directly from me."

He expressed that he had struggled for years to accept this part of himself but finally found the courage to be open about it. Atae hopes that his announcement will help others who may be facing similar challenges and said, "I don't want people to struggle like me."

Making this announcement in conservative Japan, a country that has yet to legalize same-sex unions, Atae's disclosure carries significant meaning. It showcases his desire to live authentically and encourages others to do the same.

Shortly after the event, Atae took to his Instagram to share an emotional message with his followers, reiterating his revelation. He acknowledged that it had taken him a long time to accept his identity but emphasized the importance of living life authentically for both himself and those he cares about, including his fans.





Atae's career includes two decades with the Japanese pop group AAA before embarking on a solo journey. Coinciding with his disclosure, he released a new single titled "Into the Light," pledging to donate its proceeds to Japan's first permanent LGBTQ center, Pride House Tokyo, and the support group for LGBTQ youth, ReBit.

This courageous step taken by Shinjiro Atae contributes to the ongoing efforts to promote acceptance and understanding in a society where discussions about LGBTQ rights are still progressing. His openness and support for LGBTQ causes serve as a beacon of hope for those facing similar struggles and demonstrate the power of celebrities using their platforms to advocate for positive change.