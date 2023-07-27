Meghan Markle, Prince Harry trying to be near much ‘stronger’ crowd of A-listers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be trying to salvage their faltering popularity as they consider a big move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have resided in Montecito, California, ever since they stepped down from their Senior Royal positions in 2020 and then left the United Kingdom to start their life afresh.

For the past three years, the couple were doing quite well with them landing million-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. Their popularity hit the roof after their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where they talked about the discrimination from the royal family. It was followed by their Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry’s memoir.

But it all came crashing down after that, especially after their Spotify deal collapsed nearly a month ago.

Now, reports suggest that the couple is “considering moving” to Malibu.

Following the news, royal biographer Angela Levin briefly talked to GB News about what may have motivated them to pick this particular place.

Levin suggested that they are moving to Malibu as it has ‘particularly strong’ actors and celebrities residing compared to California, where they currently live with their two children.

Us Weekly quoted an insider who said that while the couple “love their life there but it feels a bit remote and removed from the city.” However, “nothing has been decided yet” about making a permanent move but the possibility is “definitely on their radar.”

Another royal expert was of the view that Montecito hasn’t been working out for the Sussexes.

“I think Montecito is probably not working out for them for whatever reason,” royal commentator Christine Ross had told Us Weekly.

“Sometimes you move to a neighbourhood and you find it’s not for you. It will be interesting to see if we ever see that massive Montecito house actually sell and where they will end up.”