Brazil's Ary Borges scores hat-trick on Women World Cup debut

Brazil's Ary Borges scores hat-trick on Women's World Cup debut.—Twitter@_aryborges

In an exhilarating start to the Women's World Cup, Brazil and Germany demonstrated their dominance on the field, securing resounding victories in their opening matches.

Brazil's Ary Borges stole the show, netting the tournament's first hat trick, propelling her team to a 4-0 triumph against Panama. Meanwhile, Germany's formidable prowess was on full display as they thrashed Morocco with an emphatic 6-0 win.

Ary Borges showcased her goal-scoring prowess, leading Brazil's charge against Panama. Her two clinical headers in the first half set the tone for a commanding performance. Borges completed her memorable World Cup debut with a third goal in the second half, earning a standing ovation when she was substituted.

Brazil's Bia Zaneratto added another goal to seal a convincing 4-0 victory for the team. With this impressive start, Brazil claimed the top spot in Group F and positioned itself well for future challenges, including a crucial match against France.

For Panama, the occasion was historic as they made their first-ever appearance in the Women's World Cup. Despite the outcome, the players demonstrated immense pride and emotion during their national anthems, symbolising the significance of this milestone for their nation.

On the other hand, Germany demonstrated their attacking prowess by unleashing an onslaught against Morocco. Alexandra Popp led the charge, scoring two crucial goals with clinical headers in the opening half. The European finalists showed their relentless spirit as Klara Bühl struck just seconds into the second half, further extending their lead.

Despite the spirited efforts of Morocco, seeking to become the first Arab team to make an impact in the Women's World Cup, they faced a formidable opponent in Germany. Nevertheless, the Moroccan players exhibited energy and determination in the counterattacks, keeping the German defence on their toes.

Yet, Morocco's resilience couldn't halt Germany's relentless march. Own goals from Moroccan defenders and a late strike from Lea Schüller secured a convincing 6-0 victory for the German side.

Germany's dominant performance highlighted their status as strong contenders for the tournament title, leaving a lasting impression on fans and opponents alike. The Women's World Cup has just begun, and with such thrilling displays from Brazil and Germany, fans can eagerly anticipate more spectacular matches and memorable moments in the upcoming games.