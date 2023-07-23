Is Mark Harmon returning to NCIS? DEETS here!

After Mark Harmon left the possibility of his character, Special Agent Gibbs, returning to NCIS, there are reports that his indecisiveness on the matter is causing frustration among his former castmates at CBS.

“Mark’s been teasing a return to the show and everyone wanted him back,” an insider told Star.

However, Mark Harmon, who is 71 years old, became distracted by his latest book, Ghosts of Honolulu, which centers around the first Japanese American Office of Naval Intelligence during WWII, causing him to become indecisive about returning to NCIS.

“He’s still on the fence when it comes to going back to the grind,” says the insider. “People wish he would stop getting them excited only to let them down.”

One cast member who is reportedly happy with Mark being on the fence about returning as the lead is Wilmer Valderrama.

“Wilmer has nothing personal against Mark, but he wouldn’t mind if he never came back,” added the insider. “This has been Wilmer’s time to shine and he feels like he’s finally a main star, not a supporting player.”

Back in November 2022, Diona Reasonover, who plays Kasie Hinds told Entertainment Tonight that Mark remains invested in the show as a producer and even visits the set from time to time.

"I think a lot of people, me included, were worried," she said. "This [was] our first season without our wonderful leader. But it's also been cool to explore new characters and new relationships and kind of figure out all these new rules.”