Robert Downey Jr tells how he became Iron Man

Hollywood sensation Robert Downey Jr recently revealed his journey of becoming one of the most beloved superhero characters in the world, Iron Man.



Robert candidly shared his thoughts and answered the internet's most searched questions about him during an interview with Wired.

Downey Jr revealed that he had got six tattoos, and sixth being the tattoo of the Avengers cast; the actor also revealed that Scarlett Johansson was the first one to get a cast tattoo, and then several followed her, including Robert himself.

Answering whether he performs his stunts, the actor revealed that he did perform stunts but was now committing to perform fewer stunts in his acting career, reports Hindustan Times.

In response to a question if Robert like Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor using his wits, initially answered, "I don't like Gwyneth Paltrow," and after a pause, added that he adores Paltrow like a sister, "Like a sister that you may have made out a few times while still liking her."

Answering the most searched question about him on the web about how he became Ironman, Downey said, "It was God's will. I had pretty good screen test but I'll tell you what really happened."

He said that he made a movie Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and wanted to do something that would make an impact, and then Iron Man came out, and everyone who knew or loved him said, "This will do until The Dark Knight comes out."

He also revealed his hobby of taking old cars and then making them eco-friendly.