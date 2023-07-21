Oppenheimer's Christopher Nolan reveals what he thinks of directing James Bond movie

Christopher Nolan reveals what he thinks of directing James Bond movie

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has recently opened up about directing James Bond movie during a podcast interview.



In a new interview with Josh Horowitz for Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan discussed the influence Bond movies has had on his projects.

Speaking of directing 007 movie, the director replied, “The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent.”

“It would be an amazing privilege to do one,” remarked the 52-year-old movie-maker.

Nolan also mentioned, “When you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints, it has to be the right moment in your creative life.”

“Where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong,” he said.

Nolan stated, “This was the kind of responsibility I felt very much taking on Batman.”

It is pertinent to mention that Nolan directed a trilogy of Batman adaptations for Warner Bros studio between 2005 and 2012.

Nolan explained, “You wouldn’t want to take on a film not fully committed to what you could bring to the table creatively. So, as a writer, casting, everything, that’s the full package. You’d have to be really needed; you’d have to be really wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character.

“Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do,” he concluded.