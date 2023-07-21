Beyoncé completes a fan dream in her Renaissance tour: Watch

Beyoncé helped a fan select her wedding song

A lucky fan had her moment when Beyoncé replied to her sign about a decision related to her wedding.

In Nashville, the Grammy winner, in the middle of her super-hit track Crazy in Love during Renaissance World Tour, when the pop star told a fan 1+1 who held a cardboard with a question to choose between XO or 1+1 song as her wedding song.

"Don't mind us when we completely lost our minds and club renny was celebrating with us," the TikTok user added, "I haven't recovered from this moment. Thank you, Beyoncé for a night we will never forget."



In another video, the concertgoer holds the cardboard with check boxes that read, "Pick our wedding song... XO or 1+1."

In Minneapolis, Beyoncé will feature her next Renaissance World Tour stop on Thursday. While the current North American leg will continue until Oct. 1.

