Pak vs SL: Sri Lankan board regrets error on presentation cheque

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (right) receiving prize money after winning the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. — SLC

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board regretted the error made in the presentation cheque given to skipper Babar Azam after Pakistan defeated the hosts in the first Test of the two-match series in Galle.

In the presented cheque, $2,000 was written in words while $5,000 was in numbers. As soon as the mistake was highlighted on social media, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) apologised for it.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform the public that the prize money presented for the winner of the concluded 1st test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was a sum of $5,000," the statement said.

"In the meantime, we express our regret for the error that was caused in the ‘presentation cheque’ awarded to the winner of the concluded 1st test match between the two teams.

"The post-match presentation awards are prepared by the Ground Rights Holder for Sri Lanka’s inbound tours, which in this case is ITW Consulting, which has acquired the rights for the period of 2023–27.

Nevertheless, Sri Lanka Cricket, as the governing body of the game, will take total responsibility for the mishap and wish to promise the cricket-loving public that in the future, steps will be taken to ensure that such ‘errors’ are avoided," the detailed statement added.

Pakistan defeats Sri Lanka by four wickets

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, thanks largely to a brilliant double ton by Saud Shakeel in the first innings.

On day five, Pakistan had resumed their run-chase of 131 runs at 48-3 with Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq on the crease.

Azam scored 24 in 28 balls, with the help of five fours, before being trapped by Prabath Jayasuriya in front of the stumps.

Saud Shakeel also couldn't stay at the crease till the end as he was dismissed after scoring 30 runs in 38 balls.

Imam played an impressive knock and remained unbeaten on 50 runs, which included four fours and a six.

Agha Salman smacked a six on the very first ball he faced to help Pakistan get over the line.