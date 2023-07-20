Protesters set fire to Swedish embassy in Baghdad

Angry protesters entered Sweden's embassy in Baghdad over the burning of the holy Quran in Sweden. Screenshot of a Twitter video.

Protesters set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday. They were angry about a planned event in Sweden where a copy of the holy Quran and an Iraqi flag would be burned. The Iraqi protesters were supporters of Moqtada Sadr, a religious leader.

The embassy had smoke coming out of it, and there were many demonstrators there. Iraqi riot police were deployed to control the situation. The protesters were against burning the holy Quran, which they saw as a symbol of love and faith. They demanded that both the Swedish and Iraqi governments stop such actions.

"We are mobilised today to denounce the burning of the holy Quran, which is all about love and faith," protester Hassan Ahmed said. "We demand that the Swedish government and the Iraqi government stop this type of initiative."



Some protesters held copies of the holy Quran, while others held portraits of Mohamed al-Sadr, a religious cleric and the father of Moqtada Sadr. A young demonstrator said they broke into the embassy early in the morning and set it on fire.

The Iraqi foreign ministry condemned the incident and called for an urgent investigation to find those responsible. They wanted to uncover the truth about what happened and identify the culprits.

"The Iraqi government has instructed the relevant security services to conduct an urgent investigation and take all necessary measures to uncover the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrators," the ministry said in a statement.



The Swedish foreign ministry confirmed that their embassy staff in Baghdad were safe. The event in Sweden was organised by an Iraqi refugee named Salwan Momika. He had burned a few pages of the holy Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm during a Muslim holiday called Eid al-Adha.

This had led to the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad the next day by supporters of Moqtada Sadr.