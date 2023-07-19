Meghan Markle quits ‘royal protocols and dress codes’ in recent outing

Meghan Markle is not longer bothering with royal protocols as she busies herself enjoying her life in California, away from the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared in her local farmer's market last week, carried a casual and laid back look which was a reflection of her time before she wedded a royal.

Senior therapist Sally Baker told Daily Mail of the outing that Meghan was “taking advantage of the simple pleasures in life” after a rough couple of months.

Baker analysed her outing suggesting that Meghan “indulged” in the “simple joy of picking out blooms for her home.”

“The sight of Meghan buying the flowers was a testament to her embracing the normalcy of her new life and a reminder of the life she lived before marrying into the British Royal Family,” she opined.



The former Suits actress was dressed in a tan-hued maxi dress and paired it with an unbuttoned white shirt as she carried a sustainable straw handbag in a pair of black flip flops.



Baker said that the outing was a “clear departure from the royal protocols and dress codes” resonating her and Prince Harry’s hope “for a more laid-back, drama-free lifestyle.”



Ever since Meghan began dating Prince Harry, she has been hoarded by the media, not only in her home country but also in the UK.

While the former actress was familiar with the attention that came with being a public figure, it wasn’t as intense before her nuptials.

“This outing underscore Meghan’s intention to live her life as she and Harry created it,” Baker suggested. “It is a far cry from the spotlight and scrutiny that she faced as a senior member of the British Royal Family.”