'Barbie' mania draws houseful cinemas ahead of release

'Barbie' is set to premiere on July 21

Barbie's tickets are hard to get by as the upcoming film's craze has filled theatres before its premiere on July 21.

As per Axios, scores of restaurants, bars, and Barbie-themed parties have their screenings houseful.

Called the hottest movie of the summer, Barbie is raking in an impressive amount of cash via strong sales across San Antonio theatres.



"The Barbie buzz is hot," Andrew Brooks, Santikos executive director of sales and marketing, told the publication.

"It cuts across all quadrants of moviegoers," he continued. "There hasn't been this mania since a really big 'Star Wars,' where people are wanting to dress up, they're wanting to be a part of it.

Greta Gerwig-helmed movie's marketing was structured into believing fans live in a Barbie world.

"Many people are agreeing that this will be the cultural event of the summer, if not the year," Lisa McKnight, Mattel's global head of Barbie and dolls portfolio, said.

"Barbie has never been more relevant," she added.