Saudi Arabia and Turkey strike drone deal during Erdogan's visit

An image of President Erdogan welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Ankara, 2022 — AFP/Files

Saudi Arabia has announced the signing of a significant drone deal with a Turkish firm during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit — aimed at attracting foreign investment.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

Alongside the drone contract, several other contracts were also signed, covering sectors such as energy, direct investment, defence, and media.

The Turkish company Baykar, co-run by one of Erdogan's sons-in-law, will provide the drones. Baykar's TB2 model, which has been utilized in Azerbaijan, Libya, and Ukraine, will be acquired by Saudi Arabia to enhance the readiness and defence capabilities of its armed forces.

Although the details of the deal, including its value and the exact type of drone, were not disclosed by Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, it is reported to be Baykar's TB2 model.

This visit marks Erdogan's second trip to Saudi Arabia since the recent improvement in bilateral relations.

The ties between the two nations were strained after the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which Turkey actively investigated.

However, with relations gradually improving, Erdogan's visit aims to strengthen cooperation and further enhance economic ties between the two countries.

Erdogan's Gulf tour comes at a crucial time for Turkey, as the country faces challenges such as a currency collapse and soaring inflation, which have taken a toll on its economy. In a show of support, Saudi Arabia had previously deposited $5 billion in Turkey's central bank in March.