Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seem upset amid backlash

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in law Meghan Markle are reportedly heartbroken after being snubbed by the Primetime Emmys.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who even leaked some royal secrets and shared their intimate moments with public in their highly-publicised documentary, seem upset over fresh snub.

Meghan and Harry were "expecting that their series could win big at the awards show, but it could not happen that left the couple devastated," a source has claimed.



They added that "the couple, who are based in California, would also be repenting their decision to make their private royal life public."

The docuseries aired three months after the Queen's death in December, with the Sussex slammed over the way they spoke about the royal family.



Meghan and Harry have been left 'devastated' and 'irritated' after being snubbed by the Primetime Emmys. "But of course [the couple] will not show it," Ingrid Seward told The Mirror.

"In the series, they talk about the royal family as if they were the enemy, while they themselves are trying to save the world," the commentator added.

However, viewers seemed to love the couple's series, which broke a Netflix record for the biggest documentary debut with 81.6 million views in the first four days, but this was obviously not good enough for an Emmy nomination.



Meanwhile, the Sussexes did receive a nomination for the Hollywood Critics Award in Best Streaming Nonfiction, with the royal expert saying, "The Sussexes will concentrate in this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations."