How much a ticket for Messi's debut match costs?

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi officially joined Inter Miami and is set to make his debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the opening match of the Leagues Cup.

According to CNN, the tickets to witness Messi make his US debut are costing a whopping amount of $110,000,

However, as the player is set to make his debut, the tickets for his match are one of the most expensive prices ever recorded for a Major League Soccer (MLS) team.



Prices for some seats rose after Messi signed officially with the MLS team in a deal reported to be worth between $50 to $60 million per year.

But there is hope left as there are cheaper options available with an average price of $487. A Vivid Seats spokesperson said that some fans are travelling nearly 700 miles to see the match.

The last year's prices were half of this year's. The prices surged nearly 900% when speculation began that Messi was coming to the US.

The overall prices for Inter Miami have soared about 700% since then.

Messi, 36, officially signed with Inter Miami until 2025 after his departure from Paris St-Germain (PSG) following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

The superstar said he’s “very excited” to be in Miami during the unveiling event on Sunday. “I come here with the same desire to compete, desire to win and help the club to continue to grow,” he said.