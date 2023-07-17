Bon Iver founder Justin Vernon reveals true meaning behind 'Skinny Love'

Bon Iver's 'Skinny Love' is often misinterpreted as a song about eating disorders, but according to Justin Vernon, the band's founder, it delves into the realm of heartbreak.
Vernon clarified in an interview with Pitchfork that the song's focus was primarily on heartbreak rather than illness or eating disorders. He explained that it captured a specific phase in a failing relationship, where one stays in the relationship for assistance rather than genuine love. The term "skinny love" symbolizes a love that lacks substance and nourishment, hence its fragility.
The emotional pain depicted in the song stemmed from Vernon's breakup with his girlfriend, Christy Smith. In the aftermath of band and relationship turmoil, it is understandable that he clings onto a love that seems doomed, expressing pleas for it to endure despite its impending demise.
The track, featured on their debut album "For Emma, Forever Ago," holds significant emotional weight for Vernon, capturing a specific phase in a failing relationship where one clings to love out of necessity rather than genuine affection.
‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ reboot has premiered with conflict over cheese
“I think it’s a very, very big mistake," says Conservative minister
Hailey Bieber captivates with a glamorous gold dress, while addressing marriage rumors indirectly
Cera also revealed he desperately wanted to work on the film
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s are deprived of one major thing in the royal family
Madonna’s former boyfriend Peter Kentes says she will 'conquer' her illness and will come back stronger